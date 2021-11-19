By Trend

Baku is like second home, gymnast from the Netherlands, participating in the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships Luuk Swinkels, told Trend.

“The World Championships have been organized perfectly,” the gymnast said. “The time required for acclimatization, accommodation, transport have been taken into account. That is, everything has been done for the convenience and comfort of athletes.”

“The National Gymnastics Arena is good in Baku, I like to perform here,” Swinkels said. “I grabbed a bronze medal in synchronized trampoline at the Trampoline European Championships in Baku in 2018.”

The gymnast added that he is fascinated by Baku’s beauty in the evening.

“I was delighted with this city, which shines brightly in the evening,” the gymnast said. “I really liked the Maiden Tower and Flame Towers.”

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, there are 15 sets of awards at the World Championships in Baku.

---

