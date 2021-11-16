By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova has won a silver medal at the Catalan Cup in Barcelona, Spain.

The two-time medalist of the World Championship took the second place after performing club exercises.

In the all-around, Arzu Jalilova ranked fourth with 85,200 points.

The gymnast joined the competition in Barcelona at the invitation of the Catalan Gymnastics Federation.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz