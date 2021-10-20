By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has visited the country's southern part.

As part of his visit, the Minister viewed Olympic complexes in Lankaran, Astara, Masalli, Jalilabad and Bilasuvar, Report.az informed.

Farid Gayibov got acquainted with the conditions created in sports centers. He was informed about Olympic complexness activities and watched the trainings.

The minister also viewed conditions created in the Regional Taekwondo Center in Masalli and the Regional Boxing Center, as well as youth houses in Masalli, Lankaran and Bilasuvar.

During his visit to the Lankaran Youth House, the Culture Minister paid tribute to the director of the children's and youth sports school Vusal Kazimov, who became a martyr in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The Minister stressed the importance of expanding the level of services for youth and athletes and gave relevant instructions in this regard.

