Azerbaijani gymnasts will take part in the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship to be held in Pesaro (Italy) on September 17-19.

The national team includes Vladimir Dolmatov, Nurjan Jabbarly and Dilara Gurbanova.

Totally, athletes from 22 countries will take part in the European Championship, including 164 juniors and 163 seniors.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.

