By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Olympic Stadium has hosted the third match within UEFA EURO 2020 football.

FIFA President Gianni watched the EURO 2020 Group A match between Switzerland and Turkey at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The football match ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the Swiss national team. It was the third one hosted by the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The best in the match was named the player of the Swiss national team Xherdan Shaqiri. In the match, he scored two goals.

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The first match of the group was held in Baku on June 12 between Switzerland and Wales (1:1), while Italy beat Turkey (3:0). Wales- Turkey match (2: 0) was held on June 16. Meanwhile, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, commonly referred to as 2020 UEFA European Championship, UEFA Euro 2020, or simply Euro 2020, is the 16th UEFA European Championship, the quadrennial international men's football championship of Europe organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The tournament, being held in 11 cities in 11 UEFA countries, was originally scheduled from June 12 to July 12, 2020, but was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for 11 June to 11 July 2021. It retains the name "UEFA Euro 2020".

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz