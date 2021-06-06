6 June 2021 14:54 (UTC+04:00)
By Laman Ismayilova
Jüri Vips from the Hitech Grand Prix team has won F2 Sprint Race 3.
Oscar Piastri from the Prema Racing team took the second place while his teammate Robert Shwartzman ranked third.
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner will be announced today.
The third day of racing features FIA Formula 2 championship, followed by the presentation of the F1 drivers.
Eleven teams are competing for the championship in Formula 2. The pilots will make 29 laps on the Baku city circuit. Each team consists of two pilots.
The presentation of the F1 drivers is being held as part of the race.
The main F1 race will be held in the daytime.
The national anthem of Azerbaijan will be performed before the beginning of the main race.
Meanwhile, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 is being held without spectators and concert programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.
At first, the contract for the Formula 1 races was extended for three years. However, since they weren’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to extend this period until 2024.
Moreover, the competitive weekend will last not 4, but 3 days. There are also restrictions on events related to awards.
Unlike the previous years, the first Grand Prix competition will be held on March 28, not in Australia, but in Bahrain.
The European Grand Prix (also known as the Grand Prix of Europe) was a Formula One event that was introduced during the mid-1980s and was held every year from 1993 to 2012, except in 1998. During these years (except in 2007), the European Grand Prix was held in a country that hosted its own national Grand Prix at a different point in the same season, at a different circuit.
The race returned as a one-off in 2016, being held on a street circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan; this event was renamed to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.
