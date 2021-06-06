By Laman Ismayilova

Jüri Vips from the Hitech Grand Prix team has won F2 Sprint Race 3.

Oscar Piastri from the Prema Racing team took the second place while his teammate Robert Shwartzman ranked third.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner will be announced today.

The third day of racing features FIA Formula 2 championship, followed by the presentation of the F1 drivers.

Eleven teams are competing for the championship in Formula 2. The pilots will make 29 laps on the Baku city circuit. Each team consists of two pilots.

The presentation of the F1 drivers is being held as part of the race.

The main F1 race will be held in the daytime.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan will be performed before the beginning of the main race.