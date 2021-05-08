By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova has performed a program with clubs and a ribbon on the second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

Aghamirova received 23,000 points while Arzu Jalilova got 21,650 points for the exercise with clubs.

Zohra Aghamirova reached the final. Her performance with a ribbon was rated at 21.275 points by the referees

Jalilova's result in the program with a ribbon was 17.550 points. So, the gymnast took the 25th place.

Over 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are competing for AGF Trophy Cup 2021.

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku features individual qualifying competitions (maces and ribbon' exercises) and the qualification of teams in group exercises (three hoops and two couples of maces program).

The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification. The winners and prize-winners among the group teams based on the results of the all-around will be announced as well.

On the first day, Azerbaijani team reached the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup final in group exercises.

The team scored 43,000 points and reached the final of the competition along with Bulgaria (45.550 points), Italy (43.700 points), Belarus (42.750 points), Uzbekistan (40.900 points), Ukraine (40.500 points), Israel (39.000 points) and Brazil (38.550 points).

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will run until May 9. The World Cup has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Azerbaijan's team is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program.

Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina are participating in the group exercises.

A gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will get the AGF Trophy Cup.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures and without spectators amid coronavirus pandemic.

