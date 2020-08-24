By Laman Ismayilova

National chess team has qualified for the the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIDE online chess Olympiad.

In the Top Division, the chess team took first place in Group B, leaving no chances for Hungary.

Thus, the team avoided qualifying for the playoffs and has already entered the top eight in the tournament, Azerisport reported.

After its loss to Ukraine and Kazakhstan in a group stage, the chess team had to win in three games.

In the first game, the team beat Spain (2: 4), although at first the meeting was not going well. Sabrina Guttieres defeated Gulnar Mammadova, but later Azerbaijan got ahead thanks to the victories of Teymur Rajabov, Rauf Mammadov and Gunay Mammadzade, who beat their opponents.

Later, the chess players defeated Norway (5.5: 0.5), giving it only half a point: Shakhriyar Mamedyarov played a draw with Frode Olav Olsen Urkedal. However, by that time all other games had already ended.

Before the last round, Ukraine was in first place in the group, ahead of Azerbaijan by only one point. Thus, the final results depended not only on the games with France and Kazakhstan.

Rauf Mammadov won his game, but Gadir Huseynov lost to his rival. Later, Govkhar Beydullayeva brought the team forward. The final results became clear after the game between Turkan Mammadyarova and Mari Seba

As a result, Azerbaijani national team achieved victory with a score of 3.5: 2.5 and took first place in the group: the national team scored 14 points and got ahead of Hungary.

Rauf Mammadov scored 6 points in six games.Gunay Mammadzade won 5 points, while Teymur Radjabov and Khanum Baladzhaeva gained 4 points.

Now the chess team is getting ready for the quarterfinals, which will take place on August 28.

