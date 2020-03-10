By Akbar Mammadov

The squad of the Azerbaijani women and men’s national boxing teams for the European Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will start on March 14 in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, has been determined.

The Azerbaijani national boxing teams will be represented by 12 boxers in the competition that will last 10 days, while the men’s team will be the full squad.

In the competition for the right to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Games, the head coach of the national team Humberto Orta Dominguez will give a chance to Rufat Huseynov (52 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (57 kg), Javid Chalabiyev (63 kg), Lorenzo Sotomayor (69 kg), Kamran Shahsuvarli (75 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (81 kg), Rauf Rahimov (91 kg) and Muhammad Abdullayev (+91 kg).

Those boxers who will be ranked in the first eight places at the weight rates of 52, 57 and 63 kg will gain the right to qualify for Olympics. For 69, 75 and 81 kg weight classes, the qualification right will be given to the first six boxers, while at the heavyweights, 91 kg and +91 kg, the four will qualify for Tokyo-2020.

The head coach of the women’s national team Elbrus Rzayev has made the decision for the squad: Anakahnim Aghayeva (51 kg), Mahsati Hamzayev (57 kg), Maryam Jabrayilova (69 kg) and Aynur Rzayeva (75 kg). Those boxers who will fight at 51 and 57 kg weights should take the first six place to qualify for Tokyo 2020. The qualification right for 69 kg weight class is given to the first five, and for 75 kg is to the first quartet.

Currently, the national teams training at Absheron Olympics Sports Center will maintain the preparation by 11 March and will leave for the UK on 12 March.

To note, for European representatives, the next license race will take place in Paris, the capital of France. The World Olympics Qualification Tournament will be held on 13-24 May.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz