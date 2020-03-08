By Trend

Turkish gymnast Kilicher Mert efe (12.700 points) won gold medal in exercises on parallel bars at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

Chinese Taipei representative Yen-Chang Huang (12.650 points) ranked second, while Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Vasylkovskyi came in third with 12.550 points.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Mansum Safarov (12.400 points) and Ramin Damirov (12.200 points) came in fourth and seventh.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

