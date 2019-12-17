By Laman Ismayilova

The 6th Seni Bocce Cup has been held in Baku Sports Palace, bringing together more than 60 paralympians.

The championship was co-organized by the National Paralympic Committee as wellas Bocce and Seni Federation, Trend Life reported.

At the opening ceremony, President of National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Bocce and Seni Federation Vugar Asgarov and Seni coordinator for Central Asia and the Caucasus Mikhail Kopach welcomed the participants and wished everyone success.

The speakers stressed the importance of the project for integrating people with disabilities into society and sports.

It was emphasized that bocce sport in Azerbaijan was created on the initiative of the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and is developing every day.

Bocce competitions have been held in the country since 2013 among the most difficult categories - children with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, traumatic brain injury, diseases of the musculoskeletal system, etc.

Since 1984, this sport has been included in the program of the Paralympic Games; it has been developing in fifty countries worldwide. In Azerbaijan, the Bocce Federation was established in 2018.

Azerbaijan's bocce team has already achieved the first victories in international competitions.

The guests then were presented with the theatrical performance "Friendship of Peoples" by "Solar Kids" group. The creative team was initiated at the Center for Rehabilitation of People with Down Syndrome For the Future of a Healthy Generation Public Association.

A wheelchair dancing by Vusal Karimov and Farid Mekhdiyev also left no one indifferent.

Bocce is a Special Olympics sport for people with special needs. The basic principle of this sport is to roll a bocce ball closest to the target ball.

Next to soccer and golf, bocce is the third most participated sport in the world.

