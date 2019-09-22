By Trend

Azerbaijani team in group exercises reached the finals of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in exercises with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani team scored 26.700 points.

The teams from Japan (29,000 points), Bulgaria (28,800 points), Russia (28,700 points), Belarus (28,000 points), Israel (27,500 points), Italy (27,400 points) and China (26,100 points) reached the finals.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

