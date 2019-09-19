By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova, Veronika Hudis and Elizaveta Luzan presented their program in exercises with clubs as part of the qualification competitions of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the results of the exercises with clubs, Zohra Aghamirova scored 21.100 points, while Veronika Hudis and Yelyzaveta Luzan scored 16.500 points and 16.050 points, respectively.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

