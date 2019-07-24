By Trend

Polish gymnastics coach Mixal Krzysztof Bogus feels in Baku as at home, Trend reports.

Bogus stressed the level of development of gymnastics as a kind of sports as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

“I have been to Baku before,” he said. “One year ago I was here for qualification for Olympic Games and now we have the next step to prepare for European championship which will take place in Baku next year.”

“The organizing committee has prepared everything very well,” Bogus said. “The Baku 2019 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival is completely different than other competitions because the atmosphere is completely crazy. It is a lot of fun.”

"Many representatives of different countries and cultures are participating here,” he said. “The festival in Baku gives not only sports experience, but also cultural experience."

Bogus also stressed that there are 110 participants in men’s artistic gymnastics, which is much more than in teams of other kinds of sports.

He stressed that this testifies to a high level of development of this kind of sports.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz