By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Judo Junior European Cup 2019 has been held in Prague, the Czech Republic, on July 20-21. 287 male and 150 female judokas represented 39 countries at the tournament.

Azerbaijan national judoka team demonstrated utterly successful performance at the tournament by gaining 2 gold and 2 bronze medals. According the results of the Cup, the national team took the 2nd place in medal standings following the Russian judoka team.

As for the athletes, Rovshan Aliyev brought the first gold medal to Azerbaijan in the category -60 kg after the confident victory over Romanian contender Mircea Tomescu. It is noteworthy that on his way to the final he beat Azerbaijani judoka Rashad Yelkiyev who managed to win the battle against his teammate Rashkhan Bakhisaliyev for the bronze medal.

In the heaviest category +100 kg national judoka Imran Yusifov grabbed gold after the victory over Marcel Skalec.

Last medalist of the Azerbaijani team Davud Abbasli took the third place in the category -66 kg in a repechage fight against Russian Danila Kurtashov.

