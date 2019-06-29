By Trend

Azerbaijani female wrestler Mariya Stadnik has won a gold medal at the 2nd European Games in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports.

The athlete who competed in the weight class of 50 kg faced Ukraine’s Oksana Livac in the finals.

Stadnik defeated her with a score of 7:1.

Mariya Stadnik joined the competitions in the quarterfinals and reached the semifinals by defeating her Polish opponent in only 52 seconds during the first round. Stadnik then reached the finals by defeating her Turkish rival.

---

