By Trend

Today Baku hosts the final competitions of the 11th European Championship of Aerobic Gymnastics among senior gymnasts, Trend reports.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

Trend presents the best moments of the competitions.

Photo - Zaur Mustafayev

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz