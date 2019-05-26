By Trend

The winners among junior trios within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships were named in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Russian gymnasts ranked first (second team scoring 20.100 points), Romanian gymnasts ranked second (19.950 points), Russian gymnasts ranked third (first team scoring 19.950).

The finals are being held among senior and junior gymnasts in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

Azerbaijan is being represented in the finals by the junior team in the “Aerobic Dance” program, adult gymnasts will perform in the “Aerobic Dance” program and in groups competitions.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

