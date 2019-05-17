By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis, performing at the 35th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in the individual program, are grateful to the audience for support.

"We are very grateful to the audience,” Hudis told Trend. “In fact, it is easy for us to perform, we feel the fans’ support.”

Commenting on the performance during the second day of the competition, the gymnasts stressed that they could perform better.

“I performed the exercise with the hoop well, but I could have performed the exercise with a ball better,” Hudis added. “I think we will perform confidently tomorrow because we are accustomed to the atmosphere, the hall and the public. I think that it will be easier for us to perform tomorrow.

“I was a bit hesitant while performing an exercise with a hoop,” Agamirova said. “However, I performed an exercise with a ball confidently.”

Agamirova and Hudis said that they worry about each other during competitions and training.

"There is no rivalry between me and Veronika," Agamirova added.

The second day of the 35th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifying competitions of senior female gymnasts in the individual program in exercises with a hoop and a ball are being held on the second day.

The 35th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, and Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.

