By Trend

The second day of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The qualifying competitions of senior female gymnasts in the individual program in exercises with a hoop and a ball are taking place on the second day of the championships.

The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.

Trend presents best moments of the second day of the competitions.

