By Trend

Winners and prize winners in finals of individual exercises in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup have been awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Russian gymnast Dina Averina came in first in exercises with a hoop with 22.000 points, followed by Linoy Ashram from Israel (21.850 points) and US gymnast Laura Zeng with 20.350 points.

The awards were presented by Khazar Isyaev, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee, Narmina Guliyeva, Deputy Director of the National Gymnastics Arena and Khagani Farajov, Director of the Baku School of Gymnastics.

This is while Israel’s Linoy Linoy Ashram grabbed the gold medal in the exercises with a ball with 21.750 points, Russia’s Dina Averina took the silver medal scoring 21.100 and Belarusian gymnast Ekaterina Galkina scored 20.500 and won the bronze medal.

The awards were presented by popular Azerbaijani singer Miri Yusif, choreographer of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Akif Karmli and representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Elchin Gasimov.

Russian gymnast Dina Averina came in first with 22.500 points in the exercises with clubs, another Russian gymnast Arina Averina scored 22.300 and ranked second, followed by Ukraine’s Vlada Nikolchenko with 21.400 points.

The awards were presented by People’s Artist Murad Dadashov, managers of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Sara Zeynalova and Bika Abdullayeva.

Anastasiia Salos from Belarus ranked first in the exercises with a ribbon scoring 20.650, followed by Russia’s Arina Averina with 20.600 points and another Russian gymnast Dina Averina with 20.250 points.

The awards were presented by multiple world champion in rhythmic gymnastics, Olympic medalist of 1996 in Atlanta, Yana Batyrshina, manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Mammadzade, and representative of the Baku gymnastics school Inara Israfilbayova.

The ceremony also featured the award of the FIG cups based on three best results in four stages of the World Cup this year.

Russia’s Dina Averina got the cup for the results in the exercises with a hoop and a ball, while Ukraine’s Vlada Nikolchenko won the cup in the exercises with clubs and Bulgarian gymnast Katrin Taseva was awarded with the cup for the exercises with a ribbon.

The awards were presented by Farid Gayibov, President of the European Gymnastics Union (UEG).

---

