By Trend

F2 qualifying sessions held as part of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix have finished in Baku, Trend reports.

Nobuharu Matsushita, pilot of the Carlin racing team, won the qualifying rounds of the F2 race in Baku.

Nyck de Vries of the ART Grand Prix racing team came in second, and Luca Ghiotto, competing for UNI-Virtuosi Racing, took the third place.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

