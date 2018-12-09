By Trend

The 5th Interregional Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Dec. 9, Trend reports.

During the competitions as part of an individual program, gymnasts aged 8-10 will perform exercises with a hoop and freehand, gymnasts aged 11-12 will perform exercises with a hoop and a ball.

The teams of gymnasts aged 8-10 will perform in group exercises with hoops and teams of gymnasts aged 11-12 will perform in group exercises with ribbons.

The 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics and the 5th Interregional Cup are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Within the first three days, individual gymnasts are competing in the age categories of "youngsters", "pre-juniors", "juniors", while teams in group exercises are divided into the age groups of "youngsters" and "pre-juniors".

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, the AyUlduz club, Zirva International Sports Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sports Club, as well as Sumgait, Gusar, Ganja, Mingachevir, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shirvan and Goychay.

Representatives of Azerbaijani districts are performing in both individual and group exercises at the Interregional Cup.

