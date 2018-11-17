By Trend

The first day of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The first day will see qualifying competitions among women’s and men’s groups, women’s, men’s and mixed pairs in balance and dynamic (tempo) exercises.

For the first time, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup is held in Baku Nov. 17-18.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participate in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan is represented by bronze medalists of the recent European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli.

Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov will compete for the best places in the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older will compete in Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

The traditional AGF Trophy Cup will also be presented to Pairs and Groups who get the highest scores at the events.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz