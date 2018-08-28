By Naila Huseynli

The national Paralympic team of Azerbaijan successfully performed at the European Championship in Germany.

The team participated in the competition in Berlin with four athletes. Members of the national team Olokhan Musayev and Samir Nabiyev claimed silver medals in the continental championship.

Olokhan became the champion of the Paralympic Games in Pekin, in 2008. In the final, he renewed the World Record scoring 13.49 points. He became the 2nd World Champion in 2009. Two years later he triumphed for the third time in Sharjah. Moreover, Olokhan won a bronze medal in men’s shot put F56 event at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Samir took silver in the 2015 IPC Athletics Grand Prix FAZAA International Athletics Competition hold in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in 2015.

He also won a gold medal in men’s discus throw F57 event in para athletics by showing the result of 45.17 meters at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

