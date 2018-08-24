By Naila Huseynli

The results of first coaching courses of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Academy for local coaches on aerobic gymnastics organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on August 13-20 were announced.

Biomechanics, anatomy and psychology are taught in both theoretical and practical courses by FIG specialists Olga Kiseloveceva (Slovakia), Desislava Bogusheva (Bulgaria) and head coach of the national aerobic gymnastics team, as well as FIG specialist Mariyan Kolev.

Five trainers form Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, along with 10 local trainers, Vladimir Dolmatov, Aleksandra Korobchuk, Emil Guliyev, Narmina Huseynova, Imran Imranov, Jamila Ismayilova, Malak Karimova, Elchin Mammadov, Alfiya Mantova and Firuza Sadigova participated in seven-day course.

All participants successfully completed the courses and won the first international rank of coaching in accordance with the results of the exam on the last day of the seminar.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz