Pakistan Navy holds drills to counter asymmetric maritime threats

2 June 2025 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan’s Navy has completed a two-day military exercise aimed at countering sub-conventional and asymmetric threats at the country’s major ports and harbors, Dawn newspaper reported Sunday, citing an official statement.

According to Commodore Ahmed Hussain, Director General of Public Relations for the Pakistan Navy, the comprehensive drills were conducted to assess and improve defense tactics against unconventional threats, such as sabotage and infiltration, targeting key maritime infrastructure.

The operation included coordinated efforts by Pakistan Navy Fleet units, Pak Marines, the Navy’s Special Services Group (SSG), and Naval Aviation assets, according to Anadolu Agency. The exercises simulated various sub-conventional scenarios to sharpen inter-agency coordination, situational awareness, and rapid response capabilities.

“These drills were vital for refining operational readiness and ensuring a robust defense posture,” the Navy said in its statement, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime frontiers against emerging and non-traditional threats.