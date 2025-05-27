China develop new anti-drone missile system
By Alimat Aliyeva
China has developed a new anti-aircraft missile and cannon system, known as the WS-3 air defense missile system, specifically designed to combat drones, Azernews reports.
The WS-3 complex can be mounted on armored vehicles with 6×6 and 4×4 wheel configurations, providing excellent mobility across various terrains.
The system’s arsenal includes two 35-mm automatic cannons and surface-to-air missiles. In addition to drones, the WS-3 is capable of engaging cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions, and other low-flying aerial threats, making it a versatile asset for modern air defense.
Equipped with an advanced radar station and an optical-electronic target acquisition system, the WS-3 can detect and track targets with high precision. It can operate both autonomously and as an integrated part of a layered air defense network, enhancing overall battlefield awareness and response speed.
The WS-3 represents China’s growing focus on countering emerging drone threats, reflecting a global trend where unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are increasingly used in both reconnaissance and combat roles. Its combination of rapid-fire cannons and missiles ensures a multi-layered defense capability, capable of neutralizing swarms of drones and sophisticated aerial attacks.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!