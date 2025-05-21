US Chip measures harm global supply chains

21 May 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US restrictions on Chinese semiconductor chips are causing significant disruption to global supply chains, with China asserting that it will take steps to protect the interests of its companies in response, Azernews reports.

According to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, “The Chinese side has drawn attention to the fact that the US Department of Commerce recently published a manual that, under the guise of enforcing American export restrictions, attempts to ban the use of advanced Chinese computing chips worldwide, including Huawei Ascend chips. These US measures represent a typical example of unilateral harassment and protectionism, undermining the stability of global semiconductor supply chains and depriving other nations of the opportunity to develop high-tech industries such as advanced computing chips and artificial intelligence.”

China further argued that the United States is misusing export controls to suppress China’s technological development, which, according to Chinese officials, is a violation of international law and the fundamental principles of international relations. The Chinese government emphasized that such actions damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and hinder China's broader development goals.

The statement also made it clear that China considers the implementation of US recommendations as a violation of the PRC Law on Countering Foreign Sanctions. As a result, China has vowed to take necessary and proportional measures to protect its interests.

In a direct call to the US, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce urged the United States to “immediately correct its erroneous actions, comply with international trade rules, and respect the technological development rights of other countries.”

This dispute is part of the ongoing US-China tension in the tech sector, particularly regarding semiconductors and AI technologies, where both nations are vying for global leadership. China’s strong response underscores its commitment to advancing its high-tech industries, despite increasing external pressures.