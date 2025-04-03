Azernews.Az

Thursday April 3 2025

Price of gold updates its historical maximum

3 April 2025 18:21 (UTC+04:00)
Price of gold updates its historical maximum

On April 2, 2025, the price of gold futures for delivery in June 2025 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) reached a historic high, surpassing $3,200 per troy ounce for the first time ever, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more