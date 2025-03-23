London prepare unexpect step in migration policy

23 March 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK is exploring the possibility of deporting migrants who have been refused asylum to the Balkan countries, Azernews reports.

"According to plans under consideration, asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected could be sent to migration centers in the Western Balkans and other third countries," reports have said.

Sources told The Times that the UK government intends to discuss this plan with Albania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia, exploring the potential for deporting migrants to these countries. Notably, the government has ruled out sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite the previous British administration's push for a controversial plan to deport illegal migrants to the African country.

Additionally, The Times reports that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is interested in collaborating with other European nations that are considering the creation of migration centers in third countries. According to these sources, the UK government also plans to compensate host countries for each deported migrant, a move that is expected to help secure cooperation from these nations.

This development highlights a growing trend in Europe where countries are seeking to externalize their migration management, often in exchange for financial incentives. However, the idea of creating such centers in the Balkans has raised concerns about the potential human rights implications and whether these countries have the infrastructure and resources to handle an influx of migrants. This is a situation worth monitoring, as it could shift the dynamics of Europe's migration policies and significantly affect the lives of thousands seeking asylum in the region.