North Korea to conduct test of latest anti-aircraft missile system

21 March 2025 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The General Directorate of Rocket Engineering of the DPRK conducted a test launch to evaluate the capabilities of its latest anti-aircraft missile system, Azernews reports.

The test took place in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who oversaw the demonstration of the new system's performance.

Serial production of the missile system has already commenced at the "relevant Oboronprom enterprise," with the test confirming the system’s effectiveness. The test results highlighted the "superiority of fast combat reactivity" and affirmed the "high reliability of the system."

Kim Jong-un emphasized that the DPRK army would soon be equipped with "another important defensive weapon," underscoring the nation’s commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities. He also expressed his gratitude to the creators of the new anti-aircraft missile system for their contributions to national security.

The footage released by KCNA (Korean Central News Agency) shows the system successfully neutralizing a simulated aerial target at a low altitude above the water, demonstrating its precision and effectiveness in combat scenarios.

This test launch is a significant development in North Korea’s ongoing efforts to modernize and enhance its defense capabilities. The successful deployment of such systems plays a crucial role in boosting the country’s deterrence capabilities, especially in the context of increasing regional security concerns.