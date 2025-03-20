Investigation unveils organized crime and terrorist links within Istanbul Municipality

20 March 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Among those detained in two separate investigations against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM), along with IMM Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, are the mayors of the city’s Beylikdüzü and Şişli municipalities, as well as well-known singer Ercan Saatçi.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the Istanbul City Prosecutor’s Office has issued a written statement regarding the investigation in this regard.

It was noted that the investigation was initiated based on the statements of witnesses who testified within the framework of the investigation into the "money counting" footage within the Republican People's Party (CHP). The investigation alleges that İmamoğlu and many others demanded money from businessmen, made illegal profits together with some businessmen, laundered illegally obtained dirty money by buying and selling through intermediaries, and used civilians known as "secret funds" during money transfers.

According to the investigation, Ekrem İmamoğlu was identified as the leader of the criminal group. It was revealed that he brought individuals who had been with him and connected to him since his time as Mayor of Beylikdüzü to leadership positions in the departments and subsidiaries of the Metropolitan Municipality after becoming the Mayor of IMM. The statement revealed that this criminal group created a structure within itself to continue its activities, committing crimes such as "tender interference," "fraud," "illegal acquisition of personal information," and "bribery" through illegal tenders in many municipal subsidiaries in an organized manner.

A total of 100 people, including İmamoğlu, who was identified as the leader of the criminal organization in the investigation, have been listed, with orders for their detention, searches, and the freezing of their assets for many similar crimes.

According to the statement, it was determined that the PKK/KCK terrorist organization implemented a strategy called the "city agreement" during the local elections held on March 31 last year, to increase its activities, especially in Istanbul and other large cities. In this context, it was noted that Cemil Bayık and Mustafa Karasu, leaders of the organization, conveyed their opinions and instructions through media outlets close to the terrorist organization before the elections.

The report emphasized that İmamoğlu formed an alliance with the HDK (People’s Democratic Congress) within the framework of the "city agreement" for the Istanbul local government elections, which was also reported by media outlets affiliated with the terrorist organization. Within the framework of this investigation, it was noted that simultaneous arrests and detention operations were carried out against HDK members in Istanbul and other cities.

Additionally, it was discovered that some individuals elected to positions of municipal council members and deputy mayors from the CHP list had ties to terrorist organizations. It was reported that a few days before the March 31 elections, some individuals who were members of the CHP were listed in the HDK database and identified as members of the organization.

The report emphasized that individuals close to the terrorist organization were employed in some institutions affiliated with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. It was also noted that İmamoğlu, along with other suspects, formed the municipal council membership lists with his personal approval, contributing to the increase of the terrorist organization’s influence in the cities.