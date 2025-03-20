Montenegro extends visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens

20 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The authorities of Montenegro have decided to extend the visa-free regime for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan until December 31, 2025, Azernews reports.

"This measure opens new opportunities for Kazakh citizens planning tourist and business trips to Montenegro and contributes to strengthening bilateral cooperation," the ministry emphasized.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman announced the extension of the visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens holding national passports. Now, citizens of Kazakhstan can stay in Oman for up to 30 days, compared to the previous 14-day limit.

However, it is important to note that the visa-free regime does not apply to work, education, or permanent residence.

These extensions reflect growing diplomatic and economic ties between Kazakhstan and these two countries, making it easier for Kazakh citizens to travel for leisure and business purposes. This move also highlights the increasing importance of regional cooperation and the facilitation of travel as a means of promoting tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. With more countries offering visa exemptions or longer stays for Kazakh nationals, it is likely that this trend will continue as Kazakhstan deepens its global engagement and strengthens its position on the international stage.