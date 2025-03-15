Iranian President warns Tehran may become unlivable due to current development trends

15 March 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran will become unlivable if the current development trajectory continues, warned Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at an event in Tehran today, Azernews reports, citing local media.

Pezeshkian highlighted that Tehran, covering less than 1% of the country’s land area, is home to over 20% of Iran’s population. He stressed that if resources and expenditures are not managed effectively, the city will face significant challenges in terms of governance and sustainability.

"Relocating the capital from Tehran is one potential solution. However, this is not the core issue. The main challenge lies in the efficient use of resources," Pezeshkian remarked.

He also emphasized the need to manage migration to Tehran, noting that the city can no longer accommodate large influxes of new residents. Furthermore, Pezeshkian predicted a reduction in precipitation in Tehran over the coming years, which could exacerbate the situation.

He warned that without proper management, Tehran could become a city with dwindling resources and a declining population, a scenario he called unacceptable for a major urban center.