Rubio: Too early to discuss trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky

1 March 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that it is too early to discuss organizing a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Azernews reports that Rubio made this comment during an interview on CNN, emphasizing that while Russia is open to cooperation, all aspects need to be carefully analyzed.

He further noted that discussions on this matter would not take place "in front of cameras or in the open to the public."

It should be noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House for a highly anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump,on February 28, 2025. The discussions were intended to strengthen bilateral ties and address ongoing geopolitical concerns.

However, the meeting quickly escalated into a heated exchange. Vice President J.D. Vance accused President Zelensky of disrespecting the U.S. administration and engaging in "propaganda tours." Zelensky retorted by pointing out that Vance had never visited Ukraine.