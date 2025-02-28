Scientists warn of giant tsunamis from Antarctic glacier melt

28 February 2025 22:52 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Based on the results of a study, scientists have predicted the potential for giant tsunamis caused by the melting of glaciers in Antarctica, Azernews reports.

Experts have concluded that underwater landslides triggered by climate change could lead to massive waves.

The researchers drilled into seabed cores and discovered loose layers of sediment that have previously generated massive waves in the ocean. These waves have affected the coasts of South America, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

According to the scientists, these layers were formed around three to 15 million years ago, when the water temperature around Antarctica was about three degrees Celsius higher than it is today. The dying phytoplankton were deposited in a slippery sediment, which could trigger underwater landslides.

Experts have warned that global warming continues to cause changes in Antarctic glaciers, which increases the risk of underwater disasters.

The discovery underscores the profound and often unpredictable consequences of climate change on our planet’s natural systems. While the immediate focus is on the melting of glaciers and rising sea levels, this research highlights a hidden risk: the destabilization of the seafloor, which could trigger catastrophic waves. These findings raise alarms not only for the future of coastal communities but also for global infrastructure that relies on maritime shipping routes. As Antarctica's glaciers continue to melt at an accelerating rate, the long-term impact on global weather patterns and oceanic stability could be even more far-reaching than previously anticipated.