Musk sends robots with artificial intelligence to Mars

By Alimat Aliyeva

The founder of the American company SpaceX, Elon Musk, plans to send robots with artificial intelligence to Mars in November 2026. He made the announcement on the social network X, Azernews reports.

According to Musk, a trip between Earth and Mars is possible approximately once every 26 months. The next opportunity for such a mission will occur around November 2026.

"If everything goes well, SpaceX will send Starship rockets to Mars, along with autonomous robots and artificial intelligence Grok," he said.

On February 18, Musk introduced a new, more advanced version of the chatbot from his company xAI, called Grok-3. In tests, Grok-3 outperformed GPT-4, Claude 3.5, Sonnet, Gemini-2 Pro, and DeepSeek-V3 in areas such as mathematics, programming, and scientific computing.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Musk supported sending an expedition to Mars to investigate a "square structure" observed in NASA images. Some consider this structure to be a natural formation, while conspiracy theorists believe it may be evidence of an alien civilization.

Musk's plans for Mars reflect his long-term vision of making humanity a multi-planetary species, with the goal of establishing a permanent human presence on Mars. The mission will not only involve transporting humans but also creating the necessary infrastructure to support life and research on the Red Planet.

The deployment of autonomous robots with AI on Mars is particularly intriguing, as it reflects the cutting-edge role of artificial intelligence in space exploration. Robots equipped with AI could help perform complex tasks such as scientific research, resource exploration, and maintenance of Mars habitats, paving the way for future human missions.

As for the "square structure" spotted in NASA's imagery, whether it is a product of natural geological processes or something more extraordinary, it adds to the growing intrigue surrounding Mars and the possibility of discovering new insights about the planet’s history. As space exploration advances, such anomalies continue to fuel both scientific curiosity and speculation.