Tesla starts recruiting employees in India

18 February 2025 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

After a meeting in Washington between American billionaire Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, electric car manufacturer Tesla began recruiting employees in India, Azernews reports.

The relevant job postings were shared on the company's social media page. Tesla is seeking candidates for 13 positions, mainly consultants, operators, and customer service specialists. Five of the vacancies are based in Mumbai, with the remainder located in Delhi.

The meeting between Narendra Modi and Elon Musk took place on February 13, where they discussed strengthening cooperation between Indian and American companies, particularly in the fields of innovation, artificial intelligence, and efficient public administration.

In 2023, Elon Musk made a proposal to Delhi to establish Tesla's car production in India. The proposal includes the construction of a plant capable of producing 500,000 electric vehicles per year, localizing production, and exporting the vehicles to third countries.

Currently, the electric vehicle market in India accounts for only 2% of total car sales. However, Delhi plans to increase this figure to 30% by 2030, as part of its broader push to reduce emissions and transition to cleaner energy. The Indian government has also been implementing various incentives to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, such as subsidies, tax breaks, and the development of EV infrastructure.

The potential expansion of Tesla into India represents a major opportunity for both the company and the country. India, with its rapidly growing middle class and increasing interest in sustainability, is seen as a crucial market for the future of electric mobility. Tesla’s entry into the Indian market could not only boost the country's electric vehicle adoption but also drive job creation, technological innovation, and infrastructure development.

Tesla’s interest in India aligns with the global trend of automakers focusing on emerging markets for growth. India’s strategic importance as a manufacturing hub in Asia and its large consumer base could make it a key player in Tesla’s future expansion plans, especially as the company seeks to diversify production and reduce its reliance on existing markets.