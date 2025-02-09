US Embassy in Beirut urges new government to fight corruption

9 February 2025 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

The US Embassy in Beirut welcomed the new Lebanese government on Saturday, headed by Nawaf Salam, and urged it to implement reforms and fight corruption, according to Anadolu Agency.

“We welcome Prime Minister @nawafasalam’s announcement of a proposed cabinet,” it wrote on X.

The embassy said that “the Lebanese people deserve a government that will rebuild Lebanese state institutions, fight corruption, and implement needed reforms.”

“We urge drafting of a ministerial statement that helps Lebanon turn the corner and chart a path toward achieving these objectives,” it added.

Earlier, President Joseph Aoun signed a decree to form a new government, that includes 24 ministers, including its head, Salam.