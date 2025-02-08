China's second-hand vehicle transactions up 6.52 pct in 2024
China's second-hand vehicle market recorded steady growth in 2024, with annual transactions climbing 6.52 percent year on year to over 19.61 million units, according to data released by the China Automobile Dealers Association on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
