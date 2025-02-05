Qatar intends to supply gas to Lebanon to ensure operation of power plants

5 February 2025 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Qatar plans to supply gas to Lebanon in an effort to assist the Lebanese government in addressing electricity shortages and related issues, Azernews reports.

This announcement was made by Qatar's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, during talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

"His Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting Lebanon by supplying energy resources and meeting its gas needs for electricity generation," stated the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At a press conference following the talks in Beirut, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani emphasized that Qatar would not only support Lebanon’s energy needs but also participate in the country's reconstruction and continue backing the Lebanese Armed Forces.

In response, President Aoun urged QatarEnergy, the national oil and gas company of Qatar, to resume exploration activities in Lebanon’s exclusive economic zone. This area is believed to hold significant natural gas reserves. He also called on French energy giant TotalEnergies and Italian oil and gas company Eni to collaborate in offshore drilling efforts. These operations had been suspended in 2023 due to heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The support from Qatar is a critical boost for Lebanon, which has been grappling with an acute energy crisis exacerbated by economic instability and the ongoing political vacuum. Qatar’s involvement in Lebanon’s energy sector also highlights the growing role of regional cooperation in resolving Lebanon’s challenges, particularly in the face of global energy transitions and geopolitical shifts.