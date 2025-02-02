Syria's new leader makes first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia

2 February 2025 22:52 (UTC+04:00)

Syria's new president Ahmed al Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first international visit since the toppling of Bashar al Assad, state media reported, Azernews reports citing.

Accompanied by his foreign minister Asaad al Shaibani, Sharaa was greeted by Saudi officials as he disembarked, images from state television outlet Al-Ekhbariya showed on Sunday.

The broadcaster said Sharaa was expected to meet with de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but did not specify when.

Syrian state news agency SANA also reported the pair would meet with Prince Mohammed in Riyadh, without providing further details.

The Syrian presidency had earlier posted a picture on X of Sharaa and Shaibani aboard what appeared to be a private jet on their way to Saudi Arabia, calling it a "first official visit".