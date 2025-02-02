EU may Introduce one-time membership fee, says Polish Minister
The European Union may introduce a one-time membership fee for countries wishing to join the union.
Azernews reports that this was stated by Polish Finance Minister Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalencz.
She said, ‘The US and the UK charge similar fees, so why shouldn’t we consider a similar approach for EU membership? This could create additional financial opportunities.’
In discussing the importance of increasing the EU’s revenues, the Polish minister also called for a ‘comprehensive investment policy.’
It’s worth noting that Poland currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union until June.
