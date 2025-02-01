Humanoid robots dance at CCTV’s Chinese New Year Gala Concert

1 February 2025 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

At a gala concert organized by China Central Television (CCTV) for the Chinese New Year, humanoid robots showcased an impressive dance performance, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Sixteen robots, manufactured by the Chinese company Unitree, shared the stage with 16 female dancers. Performing the traditional Chinese dance "Yangkgko," the robots flawlessly executed all the dance moves, including the bow-twirling, blending the elegance of traditional art with cutting-edge technology.

The robots, named "Fuxi," are equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and were trained intensively for three months to perform at the New Year concert. Each robot is 1.8 meters tall, weighs 47 kilograms, and has a market value of 650 thousand yuan (approximately 90 thousand US dollars).

The CCTV Chinese New Year Gala Concert, a key event of the Spring Festival, has been held annually since 1983. It draws performances from renowned artists and international guests. This year’s concert achieved a record 16.8 billion viewers across all media platforms, marking an 18.31 percent increase from last year. The event is recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the most-watched television program globally.