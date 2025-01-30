Trump steps up fight against illegal migrants: 709 Azerbaijanis on list

30 January 2025 00:31 (UTC+04:00)

Trump has stepped up the fight against illegal immigrants living in the country.

Azernews reports with reference to reliable sources that among them are 709 Azerbaijani citizens.

It is reported that these individuals will be detained and deported to the country.

It should be recalled that Donald Trump signed an executive order on the deportation of illegal immigrants in America and the deprivation of their citizenship rights on January 20, the day he took office.

Although this did not please a number of institutions and people without citizenship status in the country, Trump considered this decision important for the future of the country and the safety of its citizens.