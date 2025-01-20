UK is going to introduce digital driver's licenses

20 January 2025 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK government plans to introduce digital driver's licenses through a new smartphone app, Azernews reports.

These digital licenses can be used as identity documents for various purposes, such as buying alcoholic beverages, voting in elections, or boarding domestic flights. While physical driver's licenses will still be issued, drivers will have the option to voluntarily choose a digital license instead.

A government spokesperson emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader commitment to make people’s lives easier and transform public services through the use of technology. The digital driver's license will not only provide convenience but also enhance security, as it could feature advanced encryption and biometric verification to reduce the risk of fraud.

In addition, the move reflects a growing trend toward digitization in the UK, with several other services, such as passports and ID cards, already being explored for digital versions. Experts predict that this initiative could pave the way for further digital innovations in public services, potentially making processes like healthcare access, voting, and travel even more streamlined in the future.

The rollout of digital licenses will likely be phased, starting with a pilot program, as the government works to ensure the system is secure and user-friendly. Additionally, the app may integrate features like real-time updates for changes in driver's license status or expiration, making it even more convenient for users.