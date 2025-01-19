FIFA suspends president of Panama's football federation
FIFA suspended the president of Panama's football federation for a fat-shaming comment about a star player in the women's national team.
Manuel Arias suggested midfielder Marta Cox was "fat" after she made critical comments about the set-up at the national team, which qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
"President Arias has been banned for six months, until July 14, 2025, during which he will not be able to participate in activities related to federated football," the Panamanian federation said in a statement late Thursday.
