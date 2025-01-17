New archaeological finds discover in Pompeii

17 January 2025 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An unusual discovery was made in Pompeii (Italy), which had been buried under volcanic ash for nearly two thousand years, Azernews reports.

Archaeologists have uncovered the largest private bath complex ever found at the site. The complex features hot and cold rooms, unique wall decorations, and a large swimming pool, reflecting the luxurious lifestyle of ancient Rome. Notably, the bathroom's walk-in closet stands out with its red walls, mosaic floors, and stone seats.

The bathhouse complex was discovered inside a residence as part of large-scale excavations that lasted two years. In addition to the bath complex, archaeologists found a large banquet hall, a small worship room, a laundry room, an oven, and other artifacts, including a skeleton, jewelry, and coins.

In 79 AD, the eruption of Mount Vesuvius led to the destruction of the Roman city of Pompeii and the deaths of up to two thousand people. The Archaeological Park of Pompeii, located south of Naples, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Pompeii is also the second most visited tourist destination in Italy.

This discovery not only sheds light on the opulence and daily life of the Roman elite but also adds another layer to our understanding of Pompeii's rich cultural heritage. The bath complex, with its intricate design and luxury features, provides new insights into the sophistication of Roman engineering and their approach to leisure and wellness. As excavations continue, archaeologists are hopeful that further findings will reveal even more about the ancient city’s vibrant society before it was tragically lost to the eruption of Vesuvius.