New K League 1 season to kick off on Feb. 15

10 January 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

The first day of the season will also see Jeju SK FC host FC Seoul at 3:30 p.m. and Gwangju FC taking on Suwon FC at 4:30 p.m.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) unveiled the fixtures for the new season in the top-flight K League 1. Pohang Steelers, the reigning Korea Cup champions, will host Daejeon Hana Citizen FC in the first match of the new year at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The 2025 South Korean football season will kick off on Feb. 15, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!